Deepak Gupta assumes charge as Director (Projects), GAIL

New Delhi, February 15, 2022

Deepak Gupta has assumed charge as Director (Projects) of the public sector natural gas major GAIL (India) Limited.

Gupta is a Mechanical Engineer, a Delhi College of Engineering (DCE)alumnus, with more than 31 years of experience in the Oil and Gas Sector encompassing Project Management, Construction Management and Business Development functions.

GAIL is implementing the expansion of its pipeline network by over 5,600 km at an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the next few years. GAIL owns cross country network of natural gas pipeline operations for nearly 14,000 km. GAIL owns and operates over 2,000 km network of LPG transmission pipelines and has five Gas Processing Units producing LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons.

Gupta was working as Executive Director (Projects), Engineers India Limited (EIL), before assuming his new post on February 12, 2022.

He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) by the PMI, USA and has comprehensive and extensive experience in Project Management of Refinery, Petrochemical and Pipeline Projects from concept to commissioning and has led the execution of several successful projects in India in all modes of project implementation, a press release from GAIL said.

He has successfully collaborated with multi-disciplinary and cross-functional teams across geographies for implementing the highly complex and challenging Oil and Gas Projects, it said.

In EIL, he was on the forefront in leading the implementation of the multi-billion dollar 650 KBPSD Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Nigeria, the largest single train grassroot refinery in the world, which is also the largest refinery complex under implementation in the African continent.

Besides this mammoth project, he has also led the implementation of the one of the largest Polymer facilities for HMEL at Bhatinda and the upcoming maiden Refinery Project in Mongolia. Besides the above, he has made significant contribution as part of team EIL that is credited with the successful implementation of the Petrochemical Expansion Project at Pata for GAIL and the PFCC Unit of MRPL Phase III Expansion Project at Mangalore.

