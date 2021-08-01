Deepak Das takes charge as new Controller General of Accounts

New Delhi, August 1, 2021

Deepak Das, a 1986 batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), took charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, here today. He is the 25th officer to hold the position of CGA.

During his 35-year-long career, Das has held important positions at different levels in Ministries such as Science & Technology, Environment & Forest, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade & Heavy Industries, Commerce & Textile, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, Home Affairs and Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs.

He has also served as the Director of the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), the training academy of the ICAS.

Das has handled important assignments while on Central deputation to the Government of India, where he served as Deputy Secretary as well as Director in the Ministry of Defence and as Member (Finance) in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Prior to assuming charge of CGA, Das served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, where he was pivotal to several important technology-driven initiatives relating to direct taxes collection, reporting and receipt accounting, an official press release said.

Das is an alumnus of Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

