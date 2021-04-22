CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of COVID-19

New Delhi, April 22, 2021

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish Yechury died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this morning.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning," Sitaram Yechury said on Twitter.

"I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," he added.

Ashish, who was fighting the disease for about two weeks, was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Medicity in Gurugram near here. He would have turned 35 on June 9.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also issued a statement in this regard.

"We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (22 April) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of Covid-related complications.

"The Polit Bureau conveys its deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family," the statement added.

NNN