Congress MP Rajeev Satav loses battle to Covid

Pune, May 16, 2021

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Satav, a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, passed away in a hospital here after a 23-day long battle with Covid-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

He was 46, and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav had developed Covid symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21.

He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and was put on a ventilator a week later as his condition worsened.

After a brief spell of recovery, his condition again deteriorated alarmingly since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early today.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that besides Covid-19, Satav was also being treated for cytomegalovirus infection and some additional complications with the help of experts.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health while Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was regularly in touch with the family and the hospital.

IANS