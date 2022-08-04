Congress leader in Kerala, Prathapavarma Thampan, dies after fall

Thiruvananthapuram, August 4, 2022

Congress' Kerala unit general secretary Prathapavarma Thampan, who had a fall in his house on Thursday evening, passed away at a hospital in Kollam, party sources said.

He was 62.

Thampan was the MLA from Chathanoor Assembly constituency in Kollam from 2001-06, but lost in the 2006 polls. He was then in the Congress organisational structure and was the party's Kollam district committee President for two years from 2012.

Thampan, who had a doctorate in political science, was a lawyer by profession.

IANS