New Delhi, September 21, 2022

Popular comedian Raju Srivastav, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family.

He was 59.

Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

