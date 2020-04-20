BMW Group India President & CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

New Delhi, April 20, 2020

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India, passed away at Gurugram near here today, the company announced. He was 46.

"The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained," a statement from the company said. However, sources close to the family said he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

"Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being," the statement said.

Rudratej Singh joined BMW Group India on 1 August 2019. Before that, he was Global President at Royal Enfield.

"His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment.

"His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in the midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India," the statement said.

Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer, BMW Group India has been appointed as the acting President in the interim, it added.

