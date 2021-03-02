BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away

Bhopal, March 2, 2021

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, passed away Tuesday morning. He was 68.

Chauhan was suffering from Covid-19 infection and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.

After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and was on ventilator support for the last few days.

Chauhan was also the former BJP chief in Madhya Pradesh.

Expressing condolences on the demise of Chauhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The popular people's leader, Nandu Bhaiya (as he was commonly called), has left all of us. All our efforts have failed. With the loss of Nandu bhaiya, the BJP has lost an ideal party worker, a skilled organizer and a dedicated leader. I am feeling extremely saddened."

He further said, "Nandu Bhaiya's departure is a personal loss to me. Nandu Bhaiya gave his best contribution as the BJP's state unit president. His body will reach his native village today. Tomorrow we will all bid him a final farewell. I pay my respects by touching his feet."

BJP leader Vishnu Datt Sharma also paid tribute to the deceased BJP leader, saying, "I am shocked at the sad demise of Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan ji who was a senior BJP leader and a well-known MP from Khandwa. As the President of BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit, he played a significant role in expanding the organization and inspiring the party workers. Nandu Bhaiya was a six-time MP, twice served as BJP state president, a two-time MLA and three-time Municipality chief. He was not only well known as a leader in Khandwa, but was popular in Madhya Pradesh. His simplicity, clarity and gentle behaviour made his personality different from others."

IANS