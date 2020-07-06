Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as Director-General, Railway Health Services

New Delhi, July 6, 2020

Dr. Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General, Railway Health Services (DG RHS), Railway Board.

Prior to this, he was serving as Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway, an official press release said.

Dr Nanda had topped the Combined Medical Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 1983 and was selected for the Indian Railway Medical Services. He joined the service on November 14, 1984 in Kharagpur Divisional Hospital of South Eastern Railway.

Dr. Nanda did his Post Graduation in ENT from Mumbai University from 1994-97 and was posted as ENT specialist at Adra Divisional Railway Hospital where he had served for 15 years from 1997-2012.

He went on to serve as Chief Medical Superintendent of Chakradharpur Division and as Superintendent in Adra (Eastern Railway) and Madras (Southern Railways) till 2018 and then elevated to the rank of Principal Chief Medical Director of Southern Railway, which consists of six Divisional Hospital including the prestigious Perambur Railway Hospital at Ayanavaram.

