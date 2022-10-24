Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband John Shaw no more

Bengaluru, October 24, 2022

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's husband and former vice-chairman of the firm John Shaw died here on Monday.

According to sources, John Shaw, 70, was being treated for intestine cancer.

According to the website of Biocon, John Shaw served Biocon as the Vice Chairman and non executive director of the company.

Born on 1949, he has been a member of board of directors of the company since 1999. John was the foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group of companies.

He had earlier served as the chairman of Madura Coats Ltd, and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

IANS