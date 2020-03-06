Bimal Julka sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

Former Information & Broadcasting Secretary Bimal Julka was sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission here today.

Julka, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1979 batch (Madhya Pradesh cadre), was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

He has been an Information Commissioner in the CIC since February 2016.

Julka had earlie also served as Additional Secretary/Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of External Affairs, Additional Secretary and Director General (Currency), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and as Resident Commissioner, Government of Madhya Pradesh in Delhi.