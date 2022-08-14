Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
People

Billionaire stock trader and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Mumbai, August 14, 2022

Billionaire stock trader, investor and founder of the recently-launched Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away here on Sunday morning, a close friend said.

A chartered accountant by qualification and training, he was 62 and is survived by his wife Rekha and two children.

Oft referred to as the "King of Bulls" in the stock markets, Jhunjhunwala's latest venture Akasa Air's maiden flight took off exactly a week ago on August 7, last Sunday.

He had also shot into the limelight for his palace-like new residence coming up at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

He had served on the board of several top companies.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Billionaire stock trader
Investor
Akasa Air founder

