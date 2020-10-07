Bhimaraya Metri joins as new Director of IIM Nagpur

Nagpur, October 7, 2020

Dr Bhimaraya Metri took charge as the new Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur here yesterday.

He has succeeded Prof L S Murty, who helmed the institute from 2017 to 2020.

Prior to joining IIM Nagpur, Dr Metri has served as the Director of IIM, Tiruchirapalli, following stints at the L&T Institute of Project Management Vadodara, MDI Gurgaon, IMI New Delhi, and BITS Pilani.

A Ph.D. from IIT Bombay, he is also an alumnus of the Government College of Engineering, Karad, and Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

"He has carved a reputation for himself with his rich experience in teaching, research and administration with a number of national and international institutions of note," a press release from IIM Nagpur said.

Currently, he is serving as Chairperson of various national institutions, such as the All India Board of Management Studies, AICTE, New Delhi; AIMA Board of Studies, New Delhi, and HR & Innovation Committee, Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi.

He is also a member of the prestigious Indian National Committee for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) under the chairmanship of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

"IIM Nagpur is steadily making its presence felt as a B-school at par with its predecessors. It became one of the first management institutions in the country to take its teaching and admissions process entirely online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The institute is gearing up to move to its state-of-the-art permanent campus at MIHAN, and under the leadership of Dr Metri, IIMN is poised to take new strides in the domain of management education and research," the release added.

NNN