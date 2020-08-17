Bengal: Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das dies of COVID-19

Kolkata, August 17, 2020

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress legislator Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday.

Das was a three-time MLA from Egra Assembly constituency in the district. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 18 and developed multiple complications of heart and kidney and died this morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences, saying: "I am deeply saddened at the demise of Samaresh Das who was an MLA from the Egra Assembly constituency in East Midnapore. His untimely death will create a great vacuum in the field of politics."

IANS