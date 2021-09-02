People
'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40
Mumbai, September 2, 2021
"Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial "Balika Vadhu", died here after a massive heart attack on Thursday.
He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.
Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7".
He also hosted "Savdhaan India" and "India's Got Talent".
IANS