'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Mumbai, September 2, 2021

"Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial "Balika Vadhu", died here after a massive heart attack on Thursday.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.

Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7".

He also hosted "Savdhaan India" and "India's Got Talent".

