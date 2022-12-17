Indian youth's photo of Big Dipper wins honourable mention in IAU OAE Astrophotography Contest

Vadodara, December 17, 2022

A photograph of the Big Dipper taken by an Indian youth, Arya Anthony, has won honourable mention in the 2022 IAU OAE Astrophotography Contest in the category of Still Images of Celestial Patterns.

The contest had attracted entries from 31 countries and Arya was the only Indian whose entry was selected for the honour. It was conducted by the Office for Astronomy and Education (OAE) under the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

The IAU has 12,000 active members in more than 100 countries with a mission to promote Astronomy in all aspects including research, communication, education and development through OAE centres.

Arya, 20, who hails from Vadodara in Gujarat, is a third year student of mechanical engieering at the Manipal Institute of Technology, Udupi in Karnataka.

"As I have been interested in astronomy since childhood and the night sky is my fascination, I had participated in the Astrophotography contest conducted by OAE," he said.

The photograph, taken in Udupi, Karnataka in May 2021, shows the seven brightest stars in the constellation Ursa Major.

The selected photos from the contest will be available as educational resources with astronomical topics to astronomers globally on the OAE website.

NNN