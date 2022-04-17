Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Kamlesh Vyas given one-year extension in service

New Delhi, April 17, 2022

The Government has extended the service of Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Chairman Kamlesh Vyas by another year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission for a period of one year beyond 03.05.2022, i.e. upto 03.05.2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

This is the second extension for Vyas, who had earlier served as Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He was first appointed to the position in September 2018 for a period up to May 3, 2021. Last year, he had got an extension for one year.

Vyas is a mechanical engineering graduate from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. After completion of the training in the 22nd Batch of the BARC Training School in 1979, he joined the Fuel Design & Development Section of the Reactor Engineering Division of BARC.

He has worked for design and analysis of nuclear reactor fuels. He was also responsible for design and development of a novel fuel for strategic applications. He has worked extensively in thermal hydraulics and stress analysis of critical reactor core components. He has played a key role for completion of strategic projects. He has also participated in design & analysis of the Test Blanket Module planned to be installed in ITER, France.

