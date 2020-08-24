Ashwini Bhatia takes charge as MD of SBI

Mumbai, August 24, 2020

Ashwani Bhatia took charge as the Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender.

He will holding the position up to the date of his superannuation on May 31, 2022, a press release from the bank said.

Bhatia will be the fourth MD of SBI with Dinesh Khara, Arijit Basu, and C. S. Setty being the other three. He would be responsible for the IT and Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG) in this new role, it said.

Prior to his appointment as MD, Bhatia was MD & CEO of India's largest Asset Management company, SBI Funds Management Pvt Limited. He comes with rich experience of over three and a half decades in the State Bank Group. Before joining SBI Funds Management Private Limited, he was working as a Chief General Manager, Corporate Centre in SBI, where he was responsible for revamping of credit structure and processes of the bank.

Bhatia started his career with SBI in 1985 as a probationary officer. Some of his key positions in the bank include Chief General Manager- SME, General Manager (Heading retail operations of Haryana, HP, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Chandigarh), and various others in Network Banking, Credit, Investment Banking and Asset Management. He has spent more than a decade in the Bank's treasury holding position as DGM (Forex), DGM (Interest Rates), AGM & Chief Dealer in the equities market. Bhatia has also had a stint with SBI Capital Markets as President & COO, Whole-time Director for over two years.

Bhatia is a graduate in Physics & Mathematics from Dayalbagh, Agra, and is an MBA from Podar Institute of Management, Jaipur.

