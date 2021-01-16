Arun Kumar Singh takes over as Chairman of IGL

New Delhi, January 16, 2021

Arun Kumar Singh, Director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), has taken over the additional charge of the post of Chairman of public sector Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

He succeeds P. K. Gupta, Director (Human Resources), GAIL (India) Ltd., who has relinquished the charge upon the completion of the two-year tenure of GAIL (India) Limited's chairmanship of IGL.

Singh, a mechanical engineer from NIT Patna (formerly BCE, Patna), is Director (Marketing), BPCL apart from holding additional charge of Director (Refineries) in the company. He is also a Director on the Board of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL engaged in natural gas business.

Additionally, he is on the Board of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, a subsidiary of BPCL engaged in refining business. He is also serving on the Board of Petronet LNG Ltd, a listed company on Indian bourses. He had earlier held the position of Chairman, IGL from October 2018 to January 2019.

Singh has headed various business units and entities in BPCL such as Retail, LPG, Pipelines and Supply Chain Optimization, and has experience of over 35 years. He has also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL engaged in exploration of oil & gas, largely overseas.

IGL, a joint venture of GAIL and BPCL along with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is the largest compressed natural gas (CNG) distribution company of the country, supplying CNG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi as well as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal and Kaithal in Haryana.

