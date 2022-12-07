Arun Kumar Singh appointed as Chairman of ONGC

New Delhi, December 7, 2022

The Government today appointed Arun Kumar Singh, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of oil refining and marketing major Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) as the new Chairman of the public sector giant Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The appointment has been made after consideration of the recommendations made by the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) set up by the Government in February 2022, an official press release said.

The SCSC was chaired by Chairperson, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) with Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas and B Ashok, former Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, as members.

The release said the appointment of Singh was for a three-year tenure, with effect from the date of assumption of charge.

The Government has also made some Board-level changes in ONGC with effect from March 1, 2023.

A post of Director [Production] has been created on the Board of ONGC after merger of the posts of Director [Onshore] and Director [Offshore].

A post of Director [Strategy & Corporate Affairs] has also been created on the Board of ONGC.

"The restructuring of the Board of ONGC has been approved in the context of emerging trends in the energy sector and national energy priorities. The medium- and long-term strategic goals of ONGC require it to deliver in respect of enhanced production, increased exploration with an emphasis on technology and pace of implementation, partnerships with reputed sectoral firms to leverage best in class technology, efficient and engaged management of JVs, partnerships and subsidiaries, effective capital allocation, portfolio review, management and expansion of overseas assets and development of a leadership pipeline.

"The revamped Board of Directors is expected to play a pivotal role in these tasks and work towards realizing synergies and ensuring enhanced collaboration within the organisation and also with relevant external stakeholders," the release added.

Singh, who has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna, served BPCL for nearly four decades and had, before becoming CMD, held the positions of Director (Marketing) and Director (Refineries) in the company.

He has also served as a Director of Bharat PetroResources Limited, Chairman of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Limited and Director, Petronet LNG Limited.

NNN