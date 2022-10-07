Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79

Mumbai, October 7, 2022

Senior actor Arun Bali, who had done many impressive roles in movies and TV shows such as 3 Idiots, Kedarnath and Shaktimaan, passed away here on Friday.

He was 79.

The actor was suffering from myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular disease.

He was recently seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. He played one of Aamir's titular character's co-passengers in the train.

Bali impressed everyone with his acting in Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi films as well as several TV shows. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya. He then played the character of Kunwar Singh in Doordarshan's popular show Swabhimaan.

Bali rose to fame in the 2000s for his grandfatherly roles such as that of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum. He was seen in Doosra Kewal which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

His last rites will be performed on Saturday in Mumbai after the arrival of his two daughters, who live in the United States.

IANS