Sanjay Malhotra to be next Revenue Secretary, ACC approves several other Secretary-level appointments

New Delhi, October 19, 2022

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has been appointed as the next Secretary, Department of Revenue in the ministry.

Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1990 batch (Rajasthan cadre), has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Revenue and will take over as Secretary in the Department vice Tarun Bajaj upon his superannuation on November 30.

A notification from the Department of Personnel & Training said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved several other Secretary-level appointments, including that of Aramane Giridhar as the next Defence Secretary.

Giridhar, IAS (AP:88), the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has been posted as OSD in the Department of Defence and will take over as Secretary vice Ajay Kumar upon his superannuation on October 31.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, lAS (JH:87), Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development has been appointed as OSD, Ministry of Steel with effect from 01.12.2022. The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Steel vice Sanjay Kumar Singh, lAS (MP:87) upon his superannuation on 31.12.2022.

Vivek Joshi, lAS (HY:89), Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance vice Sanjay Malhotra upon his appointment as OSD, Department of Revenue.

Amrit LaI Meena, lAS (BH:89), Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry has been appointed as OSD, Ministry of Coal. He will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Coal vice Anil Kumar Jain, lAS (MP:86) upon his superannuation on 31.10.2022.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, lAS (UT:90), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as OSD, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. He take over as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy vice Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, lAS (JH:87) upon his superannuation on 31.10.2022.

Sanjay Kumar, lAS (BH:90), Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as has been appointed as OSD, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. He will as Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy vice Ms. Anita Karwal, lAS (GJ:88) upon her superannuation on 30.11.2022.

Sanjeev Chopra, lAS (OR:90), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution vice Sudhanshu Pandey, lAS (UT:87) upon his superannuation on 31.10.2022.

Ms. Meeta R. Lochan, lAS (MH:90), Member Secretary, National Commission for Women, Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports vice Sanjay Kumar.

Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, lAS (MP:90), Chairperson, National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways vice Aramane Giridhar.

Manoj Govil, lAS (MP:91), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Shailesh Kumar Singh, lAS (JH:91), Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been appointed as OSD, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Rural Development vice Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha.

Sudhansh Pant, lAS (RJ:91), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as OSD, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways w.e.f. 01.12.2022. The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways vice Sanjeev Ranjan, lAS (TR:85) upon his superannuation on 31 .01 .2023.

Kamran Rizvi, lAS (UP:91), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, has been appointed as OSD, Ministry of Heavy Industries. He will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Heavy industries vice Arun Goel, lAS (PB:85) upon his superannuation on 31.12.2022.

Ms Rachna Shah, lAS (KL:91), Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has been appointed as OSD, Ministry of Textiles. She will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Textiles vice Upendra Prasad Singh, lAS (OR:85) upon his superannuation on 31.10.2022.

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, lAS (UP:95), Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed as Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary vice Vivek Joshi.

