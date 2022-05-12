Rajiv Kumar to be new Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi, May 12, 2022

Rajiv Kumar, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, will be the new Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India.

"The President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India," a press communique from the Ministry of Law & Justice said here today.

Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge as Chief Election Commissioner with effect from May 15.

He will succeed the current Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra, who will demit office at the end of his term on May 14, the communique added.

Rajiv Kumar, 62, a former Finance Secretary, had joined the three-member Election Commission as an Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020.

He is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1984 batch (Jharkhand cadre). He was Secretary, Department of Financial Services from September, 2017, and was designated as Finance Secretary on July 30, 2019.

He retired from service in February, 2020 and was, on April 20, 2020 appointed as the Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for a three-year term.

Born on February 19, 1960, Rajiv Kumar has during his 36 years in the IAS worked in various Ministries at the Centre and in Bihar and Jharkhand.

NNN