P L Haranadh takes over as Chairman of Paradip Port Trust

New Delhi, October 6, 2021

P. L. Haranadh took over the post of Chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) today.

An IRTS officer of the 1994 batch, he has completed M. Sc. and Ph. D. from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi.

During his 27 years of service, he worked in Indian Railways for 22 years and five years in the Ministry of Shipping.

Haranadh has emphasized on making PPT the No.1 major port in the country during his tenure. He solicited sincere cooperation from all the stakeholders like employees, Unions, Customers, Port users, Stevedores, Steamer Agent, Unions, Govt machinery, etc. for realising the mission. He stressed on prioritising completion of various upcoming projects at PPT, including the much ambitious Western Dock project at the earliest.

Haranadh has worked as Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Raipur Division and Chakradharpur Division, Dy. Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway & South Central Railway and Chief Operations Manager (Marketing), East Coast Railway. Before joining PPT, he was working as Chief Freight Transportation Manager of East Coast Railway. He has rich experience in rail transportation, especially in freight operations, business development and traffic planning.

In recognition of many meritorious works, he received National Award for outstanding management in 2002 and in 2005 from the Ministry of Railways.

He also worked as Deputy Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port from 2015-2020. He was instrumental in developing innovative marketing solutions like total logistics solutions to customers to attract cargoes like coal and containers. During his tenure, he contributed to overall growth of Visakhapatnam Port and it scaled up to the third position among major ports.

