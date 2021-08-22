BJP leader La Ganesan appointed as Governor of Manipur

New Delhi, August 22, 2021

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader La Ganesan was today appointed as the new Governor of Manipur.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan, to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Ganesan, 76, will be the 17th Governor of the North-Eastern State.

The position had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla on August 10. Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad is holding additional charge of the position.

A former "pracharak" of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ganesan was the general secretary of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit and a member of the party's national council.

He served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradeshh from October 6, 2016 to April 2, 2019 after he was elected to the seat vacated by Heptullah.

