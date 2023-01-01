Anil Kumar Lahoti takes charge as Chairman & CEO, Railway Board

New Delhi, January 1, 2023

Anil Kumar Lahoti has taken over as the new Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board.

An official press release said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Lahoti, who was until now the Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board.

Lahoti belongs to Indian Railway Service of Engineers, 1984 batch and has been empanelled in the first panel of Indian Railways Management Service for Level-17.

He had graduated in Civil Engineering with gold medal from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior and did his Master of Engineering (Structures) from University of Roorkee (now IIT, Roorkee).

During more than 36 years of service in the Railways, he has worked in various capacities over Central, Northern, North Central, Western and West Central Railways and in the Railway Board.

Lahoti had earlier served as General Manager, Central Railway and also looked after the charge of General Manager, Western Railway for several months. His stint as General Manager is credited with achieving the highest ever freight and parcel traffic in terms of tonnage carried and revenue earned, including running of the highest number of Kisan Rails. He also brought about record improvement in revenue by non-fare opportunities, sale of scrap and extensive ticket checking drives. He successfully steered and resolved the vexed issue of expansion of air conditioned sub-urban services in Mumbai.

During his tenure, Central Railway recorded a quantum jump in execution and commissioning of infrastructure projects and commissioned the long awaited 5th & 6th line between Diva and Thane in Mumbai.

He had worked as Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow, Northern Railway, where he took several initiatives to improve freight movement on the Lucknow-Varanasi-DDU route as an alternative to the congested Ghaziabad-Prayagraj-DDU route. His stint saw a substantial improvement in passenger amenities and cleanliness standards at stations on Lucknow division.

As Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and Chief Engineer (Construction) on Northern Railway, he executed a large number of infrastructure projects of New Lines, Doubling and multi-tracking of track, yard remodelling, important bridges, station construction, etc.

The Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi and the iconic Ajmeri Gate side station building of New Delhi station were planned and constructed by him. He was also closely associated with planning for redevelopment of New Delhi station as a World Class station including commercial development of land and air space.

Lahoti has taken training in Strategic Management and Leadership programs at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA; Bocconi School of Management, Milan, Italy; and Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He has carried out studies of development of stations in Hong Kong, Japan, UK, Germany and Switzerland including commercial development on railway land. He has also visited several countries in connection with developments in track technology and track maintenance machines.

IANS