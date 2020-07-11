Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Mumbai, July 11, 2020

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. In a Twitter post, the actor has confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan.

Further details are awaited.

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

His upcoming films are "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra". He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

IANS