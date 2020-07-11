Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Mumbai, July 11, 2020

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital here today.

The development was confirmed by the two actors in posts on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities," the senior Bachchan, 77, said in a short tweet.

"Family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he added.

A little later, his son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, confirmed on Twitter that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital.

"We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," the junior Bachchan added.

IANS adds:

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues.

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan in "Badla" last year, wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."

"Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."

Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sending you tons of love and best wishes... Please take care... you ll be okay very soon!"

"Get well soon sir," wished Sonu Sood.

Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues late on Saturday night.

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.

His upcoming films are "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra". He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Abhishek Bachchan has just appeared in his first digital venture, "Breathe: Into the Shadows", with Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh as his co-stars, which started streaming on Amazon Prime VIdeo just yesterday.

