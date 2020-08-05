Ajay Tyagi to continue as Chairman, SEBI till February 2022

New Delhi, August 5, 2020

The Government today extended the term of appointment of Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by another 18 months till the end of February 2022.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of term of appointment of Shri Ajay Tyagi, IAS (HP: 1984) (Retd.) as Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a further period of 18 months w.e.f. 1.09.2020 up to 28.02.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

Tyagi, who was earlier Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, had been appointed to the position on February 10, 2017 and had assumed charge on March 1, 2017.

He had been given a six-month extension in tenure in February this year and his term was due to end on August 31.

