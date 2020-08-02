Air Marshal V R Chaudhari assumes charge as AOC-in-C of Western Air Command

New Delhi, August 2, 2020

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command, Indian Air Force (IAF) here on Saturday.

The Air Marshal took over command from Air Marshal B Suresh.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the IAF on December 1982 as a fighter pilot. In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the Air Officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF.

He has flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

During his career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments. He was Commanding Officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base.

As an Air Vice-Marshal, he held the appointments of Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers) at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan. As an Air Marshal, he held the appointment of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan.

Before his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in January 2004 and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in January 2015.

