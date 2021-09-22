Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal appointed as new Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation

New Delhi, September 22, 2021

Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of national flag carrier Air India, has been appointed as the new Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation as part of a series of Secretary-level appointments announced here today.

Bansal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch (Nagaland cadre), will succeed Pradeep Singh Kharola, lAS (KN:85) upon his superannuation on September 30.

An official press release said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had also approved the appointment of K. Rajaraman, lAS (TN:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance as Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications vice Anshu Prakash, lAS (UT:86) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2021.

Anurag Jam, lAS (MP:89), Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been appointed as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Ms. Anuradha Prasad, IDAS (86), Special Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been appointed as Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Sanjeev Gupta, lAS (HP:85) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2021.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, lAS (JK:87), Secretary, Ministry of Steel has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Govind Mohan, lAS (SK:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Home has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Culture vice Raghvendra Singh, lAS (WB:83) (Retd.) upon completion of his term on 30.09.2021.

Ms. Ansuli Arya, lAS (BH:89), Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajesh Aggarwal, lAS (MH:89), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Lok Ranjan, lAS (TR:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Devendra Kumar Singh, lAS (KL:89), Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.

Sunil Barthwal, lAS (BH:89), Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organization has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, lAS (BH:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports vice Ravi Mittal, lAS (BH:86) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2021.

K. Sanjay Murthy, lAS (HP:89), Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited, Ministry of Commerce & Industry as Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education vice Amit Khare, lAS (JH.85) upon his superannuation on 30.09.2021.

The ACC also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, as a measure personal to them, by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them:

The officers are:

S. Kishore, lAS (WB:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

V. Srinivas, lAS (RJ:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions.

Manoj Joshi, lAS (KL:89), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Vivek Joshi, lAS (HY:89), Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs

Chandan Sinha, lAS (WB:89), Director General, National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture

Katikithala Srinivas, lAS (GJ:89), Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration

Ms. Anita Praveen, lAS (TN:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications

Rajeev Ranjan, lAS (MP:89), Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance

Arun Kumar, lAS (HY:89), Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation

