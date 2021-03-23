AIADMK MP Mohammedjan passes away

Chennai, March 23, 2021

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member Mohammedjan, who was in the news for having supported passage of the Citizen Amendment Bill under the party's whip, died of a severe heart attack on Tuesday after hectic campaigning for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He was 73.

The State Minister for Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare in 2011-16, he was nominated to the upper house of Parliament in June 2019 along with PMK leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramdoss.

Mohammedjan was resting at his residence after lunch when he developed chest pain and was taken to the district hospital in Walajapet in a car but, after complaining of severe pain, he was shifted to an ambulance and was given pulmonary support. However, he succumbed before reaching the hospital.

The AIADMK leader's body was then handed over to his relatives.

Mohammedjan was stripped of all his responsibilities by the Ranipet Jamaat after he voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

IANS