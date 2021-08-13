Adi Godrej to step down as GIL Chairman, Nadir Godrej to take over

Mumbai, August 13, 2021

Renowned industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) on October 1, and his younger brother, Nadir Godrej, currently the GIL Managing Director, will succeed him, it was announced on Friday.

Adi Godrej, 79, will also step down from the GIL Board of Directors but will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Godrej Group and also as GIL Chairman Emeritus, while Nadir Godrej, 69, will become the Chairman and Managing Director at the Mumbai-headquartered GIL, as per the company.

IANS