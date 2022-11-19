Actress Tabassum, hostess of 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan', passes away at 78
Actress Tabassum, hostess of 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan', passes away at 78

IANS

Mumbai, November 19, 2022

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum, who hosted the iconic television series "Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan" on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said here on Saturday.

She was 78.

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.

She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV serial "Ramayan".

"Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself," Hoshang told IANS.

IANS

Actress
Tabassum
TV hostess
Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan

