Actress Tabassum, hostess of 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan', passes away at 78
Mumbai, November 19, 2022
Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum, who hosted the iconic television series "Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan" on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said here on Saturday.
She was 78.
Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.
She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV serial "Ramayan".
"Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself," Hoshang told IANS.
IANS