Actress Samantha says she has been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition
Chennai, October 29, 2022
Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu today said that she was diagnosed a few months ago with myositis, an autoimmune condition.
She also said that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon.
"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she told her fans in a post on her Instagram page.
"I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with," she said.
"The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.
"I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she added.
Samantha began her post by telling fans that their response to the trailer of her film, Yashodha, was overwhelming.
"It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me," she said.
