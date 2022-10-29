Actress Samantha says she has been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition

Chennai, October 29, 2022

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu today said that she was diagnosed a few months ago with myositis, an autoimmune condition.

She also said that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon.

"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she told her fans in a post on her Instagram page.

"I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with," she said.