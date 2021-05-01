Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies due to Covid complications

Mumbai, May 1, 2021

Bollywood took to social media to mourn the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal due to Covid-related complications. He was 52.

After retiring from the Indian Army, Bikramjeet entered showbiz in 2003. He has been part of films such as "Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year", "Aarakshan", "Murder 2", "2 States" and "The Ghazi Attack".

He has also been in TV shows such as "Diya Aur Baati Hum", "Yeh Hai Chahatein", "Dil Hi Toh Hai" and "24". He was also seen in the web series " Special Ops."

"Extremely sad news . I've known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you," wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, mourning the death of Bikramjeet, who passed away on Friday.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani wrote: "A man who lent dignity to everything he did, #BikramjeetKanwarpal carried the Fauji stamp. Jai Hind, Sir."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has worked with the actor, also expressed his grief. He wrote: "Saddened to hear demise of Maj. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a talented actor who had acted in my films Heroine, Page3, Corporate & Indu Sarkar. Will miss our conversations on Indian Army and his dream project film on Siachen."

IANS