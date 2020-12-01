Abhay Bhardwaj, BJP Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, succumbs to COVID-19

Gandhinagar, December 1, 2020

Abhay Bhardwaj, BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, succumbed to coronavirus (COVID-19) in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday.

With his death, Gujarat has lost two Rajya Sabha members within in a week, with veteran Congress leader and Treasurer Ahmed Patel succumbing to complications arising from COVID-19 on November 26.

A senior party leader from Rajkot and a lawyer by profession, Bhardwaj had been elected to the upper house of Parliament in July.

Bhardwaj, after contracting the coronavirus, was initially admitted in Rajkot hospital's ICU ward for a month. But two months back he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai owing to his failing condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri AbhayvBhardwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad that we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends... Om Shanti," he said.

IANS