A Manimekhalai assumes charge as Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India

Mumbai, June 4, 2022

A Manimekhalai assumed charge as the new Managing Director & CEO of the public sector Union Bank of India on Friday.

Prior to this appointment, Manimekhalai served as Executive Director of Canara Bank.

A banker with more than three decades of experience, Manimekhalai started her career in the erstwhile Vijaya Bank as an officer in 1988 and rose to the level of functional head of various departments at its corporate office.

At Canara Bank, she oversaw strategic planning, credit & related matters, inspection, marketing and financial inclusion, State Level Lead Bank responsibilities and the functioning of Regional Rural Banks, a press release from Union Bank of India said.

She played a pivotal role in effecting successful amalgamation of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank.

She has experience as Director on the Board of several other companies such as Canbank Factors Ltd, Canbank Computer Services Ltd, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co. Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. and as Trustee, Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

A member of various committees and working groups constituted by Government of India, she has contributed towards policymaking, including drawing the future road map of RRBs, Financial Inclusion, Agriculture Value-chain Finance, Banking Correspondent issues and creating synergies for seamless credit flow to Health Care and Education.

Manimekhalai holds a Master of Business Administration (Marketing) from Bangalore University, and a Diploma in Human Resource Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. She is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), the release added.

NNN