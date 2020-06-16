A. K. Jana takes over as Managing Director of IGL

New Delhi, June 16, 2020

A. K. Jana today took over as Managing Director of the public sector Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company of the country, operating City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Rewari, Gurugram and Karnal.

Jana, a Production (Mechanical) Engineer from Jadhavpur University, brings to IGL a rich experience of over 35 years in leading, managing and implementing large projects and business solutions in the oil and gas sector in the fields of Marketing, Pipeline Projects, CGD and Operations & Maintenance, a press release from IGL said.

Before taking up his new assignment, Jana was posted as Chief Executive Officer of GAIL Gas Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of his parent organization and natural gas major GAIL (India) Ltd.

He has successfully led GAIL Gas in expanding its footprints in various geographies across the country, directly as well as through joint ventures, the release said.

Jana represented GAIL in development of BIS standard on Gas Turbines (IS- 15664 to 15666) as Subject Matter Expert (SME) and has developed various policies and procedures in the organisation with the objective of adopting best practices. He has earlier also held positions as a nominee director of GAIL on the boards of GAIL Gas, Ratnagiri Gas & Power Pvt. Ltd. (RGPPL) and Avantika Gas Limited (AGL).

He had been associated with the first-ever cross-country natural gas pipeline of India, the Hazira- Vijaipur- Jagdishpur pipeline, popularly known as HVJ pipeline project.

Jana has succeeded E .S. Ranganathan, who has been repatriated back to GAIL (India) Ltd. subsequent to the completion of his four-year tenure. IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd. and BPCL, with the Governent of National Capital Territory of Delhi holding a 5 per cent equity stake.

