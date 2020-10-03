Yogi recommends CBI probe in Hathras incident

Lucknow, October 3, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hathras incident.

The decision came after a high-level meeting of the concerned officials.

Earlier on Saturday, Director General of Police (DGP) H.C. Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi had visited the family of the 19-year-old girl who had succumbed to assault injuries at a Delhi hospital earlier this week.

IANS