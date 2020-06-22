Yoga boosts immune system against COVID-19: Modi

New Delhi, June 22, 2020

Saying that Yoga boosts the immune system against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to practice Yoga at home with their families.

Delivering his address on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga via video conference, the Prime Minister said it is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood.

Due to the COVID-19 global health emergency, this year International Yoga Day is being observed through the electronic and digital platforms.

The huge participation of people in "My Life - My Yoga" video blogging competition from across the globe reflects the growing popularity of yoga, he said.

“Today, all of us should stay away from large gathering and practise yoga at home with our families. This year’s theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. Yoga promotes family bonding as children, youngsters, elders in the family come together to practise yoga, there is a flow of positive energy in the home. Yoga also promotes emotional stability,” he added.

“The world is realising the importance of Yoga even more due to the coronavirus pandemic. If our immunity is strong then we can more effectively defeat this disease. There are several types of Yoga Asanas to boost immunity. Those postures increase the strength of our body and strengthen our metabolism.

“But the Covid-19 virus specifically attacks our respiratory system. The one technique that helps in strengthening our respiratory system the most is 'Pranayama', the breathing exercise. In general, the 'Anulom Vilom Pranayam' is more popular. It is also very effective. But there are many types of Pranayam. It includes Sheetali, Kapalbhati, Bhramari, Bhastrika and many more.

“All these techniques and forms of Yoga help a lot in boosting both our respiratory and immune systems. Therefore, I urge you to include Pranayama in your daily practice, and also learn different Pranayama techniques in addition to the Anulom-Vilom,” he added.

“A large number of COVID-19 patients all over the world are resorting to these Yoga techniques today. The power of Yoga is helping them to defeat this disease. Yoga has emerged as a force for unity. It deepens the bonds of humanity as it does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga. If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” he added.

“As conscientious citizens, we will move forward as a family and society in unison. We will try to make ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’ a part of our lives. We will surely succeed, we will surely win,” he said.

