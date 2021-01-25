Yediyurappa reallocates portfolios for the second time in the day

Bengaluru, January 25, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has reshuffled his cabinet for the second time in a day on Monday and for the fourth time in the last five days but he is still struggling to douse disgruntlement that has erupted among his partymen ever since he inducted seven new ministers in his cabinet nine days ago.

In this latest exercise, Yediyurappa has reallocated minor irrigation department to J. C. Madhuswamy whose portfolios have been changed four times in last five days. Minor Irrigation had been divested from him on January 21 and given to newly inducted minister C. P. Yogeshwar.

Yogeshwar has been appointed as Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister.

Earlier in the day, Madhuswamy was assigned Tourism, Ecology and Environment departments in lieu of the Medical Education portfolio that was assigned to him on January 21. On that day he was given Medical Education, Kannada and Culture departments, and divested of the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation portfolios.

And on January 22, he was again relieved of Kannada and Culture portfolio and given Haj and Waqf portfolio and on January 25, he was stripped off his portfolios again in hours and allotted minor irrigation again.

Less than 24 hours of allocating portfolios and effecting minor reshuffle to his cabinet on January 21 and again on January 22, he reallocated portfolios to a few ministers.

On January 25, in less than five days Sudhakar got back his Medical Education portfolio that was taken from him and allocated to J.C. Madhuswamy.

In this exercise, Madhuswamy's portfolios have been changed four times in the last five days.

Even prior to carrying out his cabinet expansion on January 14, Yediyurappa had repeatedly asserted that he had carried out exercise after careful consultations with the party and the central leadership. He also said that he had similarly consulted the leadership before the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers.

Even after the fourth round of reallocation of portfolios, some elements in the party continue to grumble.

IANS