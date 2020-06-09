Woman, who moved SC to fly home, delivers baby, unaware husband dead

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9, 2020

Athira Geetha Sreedharan, who had approached the Supreme Court seeking repatriation from the UAE as she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, on Tuesday delivered a baby girl at a hospital in Kozhikode.

But, sadly, she is unaware that her husband, Nithin, a 28-year-old mechanical engineer passed away back in the UAE on Monday following cardiac arrest, said Congress legislator and state Youth Congress President Shafi Parambil.

Speaking to IANS, Parambil, who was in close touch with the couple seeking their repatriation, said Athira is yet to be told about the demise of her husband.

"The body of her husband will reach Kozhikode later in the night. It was Athira who had filed a petition in the apex court seeking repatriation and she was on the first flight from the UAE, as part of the Vande Bharat Misison, which landed at Kozhikode on May 7," he said.

Parambil said he knew the young couple through INCAS, a youth wing of the Congress in the UAE.

"Nithin was an enterprising youngster and was involved in several charity works in the UAE. He could have actually flown with his wife, but he decided to stay back so as to enable a more needy person to fly out from there," he added.

IANS