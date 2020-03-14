Woman kills two children, commits suicide in Tripura

Agartala, March 14, 2020

Due to abject poverty, a woman committed suicide after killing her two children in southern Tripura, police said on Saturday.

According to police, 25-year-old Jamuna Debbarma first killed Ankush, 4, and Jaba, 7, at her home at Shamukchara village under Kakraban police station and then committed suicide by hanging herself.

Villagers told the police that Jamuna sought money from her husband Andolan Debbarma, a worker at a rubber garden, to pay for daughter's school fees, but the poor tribal daily labourer expressed his inability. "When Andolan Debbarma went to the rubber garden on Friday afternoon, Jamuna took the extreme step," police said quoting the local people.

Gomati District Magistrate and Collector Tarun Debnath ordered a probe into the incident. Gomati District's additional superintendent of police Rajib Nag said that after getting the autopsy report, the scientific details of the death would be known.

IANS