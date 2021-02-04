Withdraw DTC buses given to police, orders Delhi transport department

New Delhi, February 4, 2021

The Delhi Transport Department has ordered the withdrawal of 576 DTC buses put at the disposal of Delhi Police in the wake of vandalism during the ongoing farmers' protest, sources in the Delhi government said on Thursday.

Delhi Transport Corporation's buses have been the main mode of travel for Delhi Police and other security forces to the three entry points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders ever since farmers rallied there on November 26 last year.

A DTC official had earlier told IANS that 45 buses were damaged by protesters on January 26, following which the department had voiced its displeasure as the national capital was already facing a shortage of public transport buses.

"The costs of repairing damaged buses is an issue with the Transport Department and that may be the reason the DTC has decided to get its buses back from Delhi Police," the sources said.

The Delhi Police has been hiring state-run buses for a long time.

IANS