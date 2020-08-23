With daily testing above 8 lakhs, more than 3.5 crore people have undergone COVID-19 tests

New Delhi, August 23, 2020

Starting from one test in January through a single lab in Pune, India exceeded cumulative COVID-19 tests of more than 3.5 crore today.

Consistently testing more than 8 lakhs tests since the last six days, with 8,01,147 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, the total has touched 3,52,92,220, the Health & Family Welfare Ministry said in a press release.

The steep rise in the testing is the result of the effective implementation of the aggressive testing strategy of the Centre through a focussed and graded approach, the release said.

The rising average daily tests during the past three weeks is a pointer to the progress made in the enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country, it said.

The rise in daily testing has been followed by a decrease in the average daily positivity rate, the release said.

Keeping a sharp focus on the “Test, Track and Treat” policy, the Tests Per Million have seen a boost touching 25,574 today. It is only by aggressive testing that the positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked on time and promptly isolated, as well as in providing clinical treatment to the severe and critical patients, it said.

The testing strategy also ensured a steady expansion of the national lab network. Today, with 983 labs in the government sector and 532 private labs, 1515 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities.

These include Real-ime RT PCR based testing labs: 780 (Govt: 458 + Private: 322); TrueNat based testing labs: 617 (Govt: 491 + Private: 126); CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84).

