With 3 new COVID-19 cases, total cases in Gujarat reach 5

Gandhinagar, March 20, 2020

Gujarat health authorities found three new coronavirus positive cases on Friday after two people tested positive on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases are reported to be five, which are in Ahmeddabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Talking to the media, Jayanti Ravi, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said, "Three more cases have been found positive of COVID-19. One is a resident of Vadodara (49) who travelled from Spain to Mumbai and then he reached Vadodara by road. The patient's blood samples were found positive by the BJ Medical College laboratory in Ahmedabad. The administration has immediately quarantined two persons who had close contact with this person."

A 34-year-old woman, who is a resident of Ahmedabad, returned to the city from Finland and was admitted in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital on March 18. The health authorities have immediately quarantined three persons who were in close contact with her.

An American woman, 21, who arrived from New York in Mumbai and then travelled to Ahmedabad was also admitted in the SVP Hospital on March 17. The administration has quarantined 18 persons who were in touch with her.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man, who returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia and entered the state from Mumbai, was under observation and admitted in the PDU Medical College, Rajkot on March 17.

His blood samples were found positive by the MP Shah Medical College laboratory in Jamnagar and later on confirmed by the National institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The administration has immediately quarantined 15 persons who had close contact with him.

A 21-year-old woman has also tested positive of coronvirus. She was studying and living in London and was admitted in Surat Civil Hospital on March 16, after she complained of cough, cold and fever. Her samples were found positive by the BJ Medical College and later on confirmed by NIV, Pune. The administration has quarantined nine persons who were in close contact with her.

From January 27 until March 20, a total of 35,579 passengers from 389 flights were screened at the international terminal of Ahmedabad Airport and at Surat Airport in the state. As many as 3,222 passengers from 100 ships at the 17 ports across the state have been screened.

A total of 4,935 were home quarantined or kept under observation as they had arrived from the coronavirus-affected countries, out of which 2154 underwent the 14-day isolation period

Until now, 127 quarantine facilities have been identified with a capacity of about 5,700 beds.

The health authorities tested total 39 samples on Thursday. Till date 150 samples of been tested in the state.

IANS