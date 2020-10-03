With 1,069 more deaths, India's COVID-19 toll crosses 100,000

New Delhi, October 3, 2020

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 100,000-mark today, with 1,069 more fatalities since yesterday taking the total so far to 100,842, as the spread of the deadly virus continued to cause concern in several parts of the country.

As many as 79,476 new cases of infection were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total so far, since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year, to 6,473,544.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,427,706 as of today.

The number of active cases has gone up by 2,779 since yesterday to 944,996.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,095 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 81,484 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 23 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 26 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 32 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 28 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 31 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 36 of the last 38 days, more than 60,000 cases on 52 of the last 53 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 65th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 34.502 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,026,753 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.332 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.847 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (208,693) and Brazil (144,680).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,069 new deaths reported in India today included as many as 424 in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, and 125 in Karnataka.

They were followed by 67 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 53 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 50 in Punjab, 37 in Delhi, 36 in Madhya Pradesh, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, 23 in Haryana, 20 in Kerala, 16 each in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Rajasthan, 15 in Gujarat, 14 in Jammu & Kashmir, 11 in Uttarakhand, 10 in Assam, eight each in Jharkhand and Telangana, seven each in Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, six in Bihar, five in Chandigarh, three in Tripura, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim, and one each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Nagaland.

Of the total of 100,842 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 37,480, followed by 9,653 in Tamil Nadu, 9,119 in Karnataka, 5,917 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,900 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,438 in national capital Delhi, 5,070 in West Bengal, 3,501 in Punjab, 3,475 in Gujarat, 2,372 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,516 in Rajasthan, 1,425 in Haryana, 1,212 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,153 in Telangana, 1,002 in Chhattisgarh, 910 in Bihar, 875 in Odisha, 791 in Kerala, 729 in Jharkhand, 721 in Assam, 636 in Uttarakhand, 532 in Puducherry, 442 in Goa, 289 in Tripura, 202 in Himachal Pradesh, 169 in Chandigarh, 69 in Manipur, 61 in Ladakh, 53 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 52 in Meghalaya, 41 in Sikkim, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 17 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 6,473,544 cases in India so far include the 100,842 patients who have died as well as the 5,427,706 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 944,996 as of this morning, up 2,779 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 75,628 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 83.84%, according to the data.

NNN