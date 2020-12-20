Will take over toll plazas, bang utensils during 'Mann ki Baat': Farmers

New Delhi, December 20, 2020

The farmers, who observed "Shradhanjali Divas" on Sunday to pay homage to those who lost their lives in their agitation against the farm laws, warned the government that they will make all the toll plazas free in Haryana between December 25-27 and will undertake a relay hunger strike.

They also decided to boycott any NDA constituent which doesn't back the farmers' stir.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Singhu Border as their protests against the three new farm laws entered the 25th day, the farmers unions said: "On December 27, PM (Narendra) Modi will speak in 'Mann ki Baat' but we want to appeal to all of you to bang utensils till the time the PM is speaking."

Farmers leader Jasbir Singh Bhatti said: "The government is trying to defame the farmers. The farmers are protesting in these cold nights... the government should think about us but they are busy defaming us."

"I will appeal to the Agriculture Minister and the government to drop their ego. I will appeal to youth and children to be calm," he said.

Darshan Pal Singh of Krantikari Kisan Union said: "We condemn the witch hunt by the government against the farmers and demand it be stopped."

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said: "The feelings of the farmers have motivated us block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. People are coming in from Nagaur (Rajasthan) and other cities too and the stoppage of the farmers by the Haryana government is against the orders of the apex court. I would request the Haryana government to stop going against the SC's orders."

The farmers have decided to begin relay hunger strikes across all protest sites, with an 11-member team starting it at all the protest sites across the nation.

The farmers will make all toll plazas free from December 25 to 27, said Jagjit Singh Dalewal, of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Sidhupur.

"All farmers leaders would go to the NDA partners asking them to compel the government to take back the laws. If they don't agree with us, we would boycott them too," he added.

The farmers said that all the singers and artistes have also expressed their support to the movement, even their homes are also being raided by the Enforcement Directorate, and they condemn the government's move.

"I also request the media to showcase the highlights and reality of the farmers movement. Everyone has an eye on the movement," said Rakesh Tikait of BKU.

On Sunday, the agitating farmers paid tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during this agitation, and condolence meets were organised at different places.

Punjab farmer leader Gurvinder Singh, associated with the BKU, said tribute is being paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation while fighting for their basic rights. He said that condolence meetings are being held in other parts of the country, including Punjab and Haryana.

IANS