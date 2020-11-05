Will contest in 2021 Assembly polls: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, November 5, 2020

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday said he would be contesting in the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and also seeking the support of fellow actor Rajinikanth.

Speaking to reporters here, Kamal Haasan, who had floated the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, said he will contest the assembly polls next year.

Kamal Haasan said he is discussing politics with Rajinikanth who is also mulling to float a political party.

The MNM founder said he would also ask Rajinikanth for support in the upcoming polls.

Kamal Haasan said it is Rajinikanth who has to take a decision on his political stance and his health is more important.

According to Kamal Haasan, MNM's politics will not be blaming politics or vengeance politics but a guiding politics.

He said the process of selecting the prospective candidates for the assembly polls is underway.

IANS